A Holyoke man was indicted for allegedly cheating his way to $30,000 in poker winnings at MGM Springfield, the attorney general’s office said Monday.

Prosecutors claim 38-year-old Daniel Ruiz, who regularly played four-card poker at the casino, came up with a scheme to distract dealers so he could discreetly increase his wagers when he knew he had a strong hand. The scheme won Ruiz an estimated $30,025 between Jan. 29 and Feb. 14.