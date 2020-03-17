Students in Hull who ordinarily get free or reduced-price lunches at school can pick up a week’s worth of lunch fixings to eat at home while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than a third of Hull’s approximately 850 public school students qualify for the service, according to Vinny Harte of Wellspring Multi-Service Center, the social service agency that is coordinating the program with the Hull public schools.

The food will be packaged and distributed to families in their cars behind Wellspring’s main office at 814 Nantasket Ave. weekdays between 10 a.m. and noon, he said.