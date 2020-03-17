An early morning weather system brought a burst of snow to parts of Massachusetts Tuesday, signaling a shift in conditions that could bring some of the white stuff back to the region later this week, the National Weather Service said.

"Low pressure passes offshore of Southern New England today, bringing light snow and light rain to the region,' forecasters wrote. “A frontal system will bring a period of rain/snow mix in the coastal plain and interior snow late Wednesday night, changing to all rain Thursday into Thursday night.”

Warming temperatures will eventually melt the snow on Tuesday, according to the weather service.