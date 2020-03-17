An early morning weather system brought a burst of snow to parts of Massachusetts Tuesday, signaling a shift in conditions that could bring some of the white stuff back to the region later this week, the National Weather Service said.
"Low pressure passes offshore of Southern New England today, bringing light snow and light rain to the region,' forecasters wrote. “A frontal system will bring a period of rain/snow mix in the coastal plain and interior snow late Wednesday night, changing to all rain Thursday into Thursday night.”
Warming temperatures will eventually melt the snow on Tuesday, according to the weather service.
There’s no need to fuel up snowblowers or to dig out the shovels from the back of the garage. Not only will there be very little snow falling, temperatures will warm up by Friday and into the weekend, forecasters wrote. "Much warmer temperatures follow on Friday with showers at times,'' forecasters said, noting the thermometer could reach into the 70s.
The snow that does come through this week will be heaviest - well, most visible is perhaps a better way to describe it - in the usual locations away from the coast like the Worcester Hills and western Massachusetts, forecasters said.
Cold weather is anticipated for next week, forecasters said.
