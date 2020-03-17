Lynn recently earned state recognition and funding for its efforts to curb energy use and rely more on renewable sources.

The city was among 31 cities and towns recently designated by the state as green communities, a status the state provides to municipalities that take specified steps to become more energy-efficient and to expand their use of renewable energy. Those earning the status become eligible to receive grants for energy-related projects, including an initial grant that comes with the designation.

Lynn was awarded $495,030 for that kick-off grant. City officials are assessing what projects the city will undertake with the money.