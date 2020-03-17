The person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition, police said.

Officials responded to a report of a fight on Adams Street around 6 a.m. and stopped a person who had been stabbed multiple times and was fleeing the scene in a car, police said.

A Brighton man who was acquitted in a 2014 shooting was arrested on assault charges after he was allegedly involved in a stabbing in Dorchester on Saturday, Boston police said.

A suspect, later identified as Danilo Soto, 26, was seen driving away from the scene in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

Soto was being monitored by GPS while on bail for a federal conspiracy charge and was arrested Sunday in Roxbury. He was charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Soto was acquitted of shooting 17-year-old Ryan Morrissey outside a Charleston market in November 2014. The getaway driver, Julio Baez, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder.

Another person injured in the fight was arrested on assault charges after he allegedly kicked and punched the injured person while he was on the ground.

Soto was arraigned in Boston on Monday. The other suspect was issued a summons to appear in Dorchester District Court later this week.

