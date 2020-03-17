Mayflower Sails 2020, a celebration of the 400th anniversary of the original ship’s arrival on North American shores, has been postponed following Governor Charlie Baker’s order limiting public gatherings, officials said Monday.

The event, organized by a Plimouth Plantation subsidiary, was originally scheduled to take place May 14 through May 19 in the Charlestown Navy Yard, according to a statement posted on the event site.

The celebration was also meant to mark the completion of a multi-million dollar restoration of the Mayflower reproduction, which has been on display at Plimouth Plantation for 60 years. The Mayflower II was slated to make her debut voyage to the Navy Yard. Officials said Mayflower II is still slated to return to Plymouth Harbor on May 21.