It has snowed many times on St. Patrick’s Day and it can also be very cold — back in 1967 it only reached 22 degrees. The most snow on record for this date is 1993, when 3.1 inches fell. Of course that March saw nearly 40 inches of snow in Boston.

Some of us woke up to a little bit of snow Tuesday and there was enough to cover the ground entirely in white across much of MetroWest. On this St. Patrick’s Day, when many of us are home working, what’s going on outside becomes even more important. Nicer days are going to give us a chance to take ourselves and our families outside for walks or other activities.

St. Patrick's Day often involves colder weather and listed above are previous St. Patrick's Days that have included snow in Boston. ThreadEx

After a couple of evening rain showers skies will start to clear Tuesday night. This will allow for a mainly sunny day Wednesday with readings in the afternoon nearing or exceeding 50.

Weather systems are moving quite quickly across the country right now, as is typical for this time of year. Our next weather system will arrive early Thursday with another mixed bag of precipitation. This doesn’t look like a major weather system but it is going to bring another round of snow to start Thursday morning.

Once again there will be some light accumulation mainly on the grassy surfaces north of the Mass Pike; I think that the hillier terrain around Route 2 and into Southern New Hampshire could see 1 to 3 inches of snow before it changes over to rain.

The chilly weather will last through Thursday and into very early Friday before a warm front blows by the area, ushering in much warmer and slightly humid air for later Friday. The contrast between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon will be incredibly large for some of us with snow on the ground Thursday morning and temperatures near 70 on Friday afternoon.

It will still be in the 60s on Friday evening across most areas. Tropical Tidbits

The warm weather won’t last, unfortunately, and it will turn quite chilly this weekend. Saturday will be approaching 50, very similar to the week before and Sunday stays in the 40s, again similar to the week before. There will be several nights below freezing, and though spring blooming things are fine, don’t be overzealous and start planting grass seed or other things that need a warmer ground to germinate; it’s just too early still.