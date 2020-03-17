While voters in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona go to the polls, one state is apparently not voting as planned: Ohio. Due to concerns over spreading coronavirus, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, said he wanted to postpone the primary election, but believed he needed a court order to do so. When he pursued a court order, a county judge denied the request saying it was too close to an election to call it off. In response, late into Monday night, DeWine’s state health department declared the polls be closed for a health emergency.

Schools are closed around the country. A good portion of the nation’s workers are toiling from home — if they still have a job. Some parts of the country are in lockdown. Meanwhile, in three states the polls are open for voters to participate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Hopefully with a lot of hand sanitizer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Arizona, officials closed all 80 regular polling locations in Maricopa County — home to Phoenix and roughly 60 percent of voters. Instead, 150 temporary centers are being set up where voters can either drop-off their mail-in ballot or vote in person. The election is only open to registered Democrats.

Tuesday was set up to be a significant day in the primary season; it’s the third-highest, single-day delegate total awarded in this election cycle. However with the coronavirus upending American life and the Democratic primary contest all but over, this particular Tuesday election day is flying under the radar. That said, here are three things to watch.

1. Turnout

The story out of these primaries isn’t really who won (spoiler: likely Joe Biden), but whether people bother to show up and if elections are held. Beyond Ohio, it is possible that some county elections officials — particularly in Arizona and Florida — could find not enough safeguards are in place to protect elderly populations and shut the voting down. It would be a controversial — and probably illegal move — but these are unprecedented times.

Advertisement

Beyond that, one subplot of the presidential primary season is how voter turnout has been way up after the the Iowa Caucuses. Other than mail-in ballots, it is hard to see how turnout is up today.

2. The Latino vote

In this later stage of the primary, Senator Bernie Sanders remains the leader among two subgroups of the Democratic party: Latinos and young people. With many candidates in the field at the time, exit polls showed Sanders getting 50 percent of the Latino vote in Nevada, 50 percent in California, and 39 percent of the group in the Texas primary.

But today is the day when Biden may surpass Sanders with Latino voters. In the last week, polls found Biden leading Sanders among Latino voters in Illinois and Florida, and the contest is within single digits among this group in Arizona.

Should Biden win Latinos on Tuesday, it will take away a talking point for Sanders and demonstrate further consolidation behind Biden.

3. What will Sanders say about the results?

After Tuesday’s voting, there will basically be no mathematical path for Sanders to win the nomination. But there is also no indication that Sanders appears ready to drop out either. Maybe he just wants to get as many delegates to the national convention as possible to influence platform votes. Maybe he thinks that by staying in the race he can get Biden to commit to backing more progressive policies.

Advertisement

But political observers will be closely watching the signals as to how — or if — the Sanders campaign will end after Tuesday’s results come in.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.