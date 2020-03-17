"Where a jury trial has commenced, the trial will end based on the manifest necessity arising from the pandemic and a new trial may commence after the public health emergency ends,'' the court said.

The order by the state’s highest court means that any trial before a jury or a judge still underway on Tuesday will now come to end, a mistrial will be declared and the case will be in hiatus until late April when jury trials are tentatively scheduled to restart.

The Supreme Judicial Court Tuesday ordered a halt to all ongoing trials in state courthouses as it prepared to close court doors to the public except for emergencies effective Wednesday.

Advertisement

It was not immediately known how many civil and criminal cases were impacted. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said only one trial was impacted by the decision.

The closures starting on Wednesday exempts only those cases deemed to be an emergency that could not first be resolved via a video or telephone conference, the state’s highest court said in a statement Tuesday.

"Entry into a courthouse for the purpose of an emergency in-person proceeding shall be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, and other necessary persons as determined by the trial judge, plus no more than three members of the ‘news media,’ the SJC wrote in the order sent to courthouses statewide Tuesday.

The SJC said in its order that the closures are required even if it means defendants in criminal cases face unexpected delays to have their cases heard by jury or in court.

“The continuances occasioned by this Order serve the ends of justice and outweigh the best interests of the public and criminal defendants in a speedy trial,” the SJC said.

The SJC said that defendants in criminal cases may ask for a bail review due to the change in court schedules. "In criminal cases, where appropriate, a defendant may ask the court for reconsideration of bail or conditions of release,'' the SJC said.

Advertisement

The change in operating rules for the Superior, Housing, Land, Probate and Family, District, Juvenile and Boston Municipal Courts takes effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect until at least April 6, the SJC said.

"Courthouses will be closed to the public except to conduct emergency hearings that cannot be resolved through a videoconference or telephonic hearing,'' the statement from the SJC said. “Clerk’s offices shall remain open to the public to accept pleadings and other documents in emergency matters only.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the current earliest date for a criminal or civil trial with juries to begin is set for April 21, the SJC said.

Any trial with a jury that is already underway will be shut down prior to the conclusion, the SJC ordered.

"

















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.