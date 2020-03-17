Somerville is also closing playgrounds and team games will be barred from courts and fields. City officials are recommending that parents keep their children home from daycare and avoid play dates. People over 60, individuals prone to respiratory problems, and those with weakened immune systems are advised to stay at home.

The closures will go into effect at 12 a.m. Tuesday and last until at least April 6.

Officials in Somerville ordered gyms, entertainment venues, theaters, houses of worship, and social clubs to close for three weeks to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone declared a local state of emergency.

“Please, for your own health and the health of our community take these precautions seriously,” he said in a statement. “Social distancing will save lives. We are living in unprecedented circumstances, and we cannot go on with business as usual. As a community, we must drastically change our way of life in the short-term to prevent even more dire consequences in the long-term, particularly for our most vulnerable.”

The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose to 197 Monday, up from 164 on Sunday.

On Sunday, Governor Charlie Baker ordered all public and private schools across Massachusetts to close for three weeks, beginning Tuesday. Baker also limited all restaurants to only takeout and delivery as of Tuesday.

In Boston, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Monday that he was suspending construction projects in the city and closing all of Boston’s public libraries.









