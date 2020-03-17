``As an athlete, I learned that taking the extra step in practice made me and my teammates better,’’ said Yavarow, the first Bentley player drafted by a Major League Lacrosse team and a two-time lacrosse All-American for the Falcons.

As a multi-sport athlete at Billerica High and Bentley University, and now as a provider of services to children on the autism spectrum, Scott Yavarow has instilled confidence in those around him.

An inductee to Bentley’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Yavarow captained the soccer and lacrosse teams. His career 333 ground balls are a lacrosse program record and his 116 assists and 207 points rank second and third respectively.

Advertisement

Both Yavarow and current Bentley head lacrosse coach Jim Murphy were coached in that sport at Billerica High by the program’s founder, Steve Connolly.

``He’s one of the best we’ve had come along in a long time,’’ Connolly told the Globe in 1998 when Yavarow, a Globe All-Scholastic and high school All-American, was entering his senior season. ``He’s very intuitive, gifted with speed, and has a good feel for the game.’’

Murphy, who coached Yavarow in soccer and lacrosse at Bentley, recalled him as ``a game changer who really drove himself, and the best lacrosse athlete I have ever coached at Bentley.’’

At Billerica High, Yavarow was also an all-state soccer player and a starting goaltender on two hockey teams that advanced to the Super 8 tournament. Yavarow considered playing hockey at Bentley, ``but that would have meant not playing soccer and lacrosse,’’ he said..

After graduating from Bentley in 2002, Yavarow had brief stints with the MLL’s Boston Cannons and New Jersey Pride.

Now 40, he resides in Pelham, N.H with his wife, Tricia. They run several companies that provide home, school, and other services for children on the autism spectrum.

Advertisement

They include the Recreational Education Centers in Londonderry, N.H., Peabody, and Chelmsford, and home-based Creative Behavorial Solutions. Their endeavors also include a bakery in Chelmsford, Especially Sweet Needs, that provides job training and work force skills for the children.

``Helping people makes it great work,’’ said Yavarow, who coaches two of his three sons in the Pelham youth lacrosse program.

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.