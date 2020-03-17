The editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, a partner at a major Boston law firm, and the reigning Miss Massachusetts are this year’s Brockton High School alumni award recipients.
“The alumni of Brockton High School make up such a large pool of remarkably talented individuals, the challenge to select Distinguished Awardees grows each year,” Anne Beauregard, president of the Brockton High School Alumni Association, said in a March 12 press release. “It is an honor to recognize these three graduates for their accomplishments and contributions.”
Dr. Eric J. Rubin, who graduated from Brockton High in 1976, was named the recipient of the 2020 Alumni Achievement award. He is editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine and chair of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at Harvard University’s School of Public Health.
E. Macey Russell, who also graduated from Brockton High in 1976, is receiving the 2020 Alumni Service Award. A partner at Choate, Hall and Stewart, Russell has worked “to advance diversity and inclusion within his profession” and to create “opportunities for student athletes to build skills to prepare for college and life beyond it,” the press release said.
Macey founded the college preparatory and mentoring program Next Level Football at the Boys and Girls Club of Brockton in 2015.
Sabrina Victor graduated from Brockton High in 2014 and was named recipient of the 2020 Young Alumni Award. She was crowned Miss Massachusetts in January 2020 and will represent the state in the Miss USA pageant.
She works as a “performance activist” in the Boston area, and with the Brockton High School Fine Arts Department and at Bridgewater State University, the release said.
The alumni awards’ ceremony had been scheduled for May 28 at 7 p.m. in the Stacy Adams Cultural Arts Building at 33 Dover St., Brockton. For up-to-date information on the event, contact michelebolton@bpsma.org.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.