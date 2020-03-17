The editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, a partner at a major Boston law firm, and the reigning Miss Massachusetts are this year’s Brockton High School alumni award recipients.

“The alumni of Brockton High School make up such a large pool of remarkably talented individuals, the challenge to select Distinguished Awardees grows each year,” Anne Beauregard, president of the Brockton High School Alumni Association, said in a March 12 press release. “It is an honor to recognize these three graduates for their accomplishments and contributions.”

Dr. Eric J. Rubin, who graduated from Brockton High in 1976, was named the recipient of the 2020 Alumni Achievement award. He is editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine and chair of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at Harvard University’s School of Public Health.