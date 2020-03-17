The University of Massachusetts Amherst will postpone commencement indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis, the university announced Tuesday.
The commencement, originally scheduled for May 8, and all related activities scheduled for the weekend, are postponed due to efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy said in a letter to the school.
“This decision was made with a heavy heart, knowing what a seminal moment this day is in the lives of our students, their families, and the entire UMass community,” the statement said.
Commencement has not yet been rescheduled, Subbaswamy said.
“I cannot give you a definitive answer for how and when we will honor our graduates, but I can assure you that we will,” he said.
No further information was immediately available.
