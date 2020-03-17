Coronavirus resources
In another disruption to daily life caused by the coronavirus, the Massachusetts Dental Society has recommended that dentists stop doing elective and non-urgent care for three weeks.
“The MDS strongly recommends that dentists practicing in the Commonwealth close their offices from March 17 to April 6 to patients seeking elective and non-urgent care,” the organization said in a statement on its website, while noting that dentists were expected to continue to be available as needed for emergency management.
“This is not guidance we are issuing lightly, and it is being done out of an abundance of caution during these turbulent times,” the statement, which was dated Sunday, said. “As health care professionals, we all have a role to play in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and ‘flattening the curve’ in order to follow sound scientific, public health advice, help limit infections, and slow the spread of the virus.”
The organization said its recommendation was “being made out of an abundance of caution. We believe by taking these extraordinary precautions, dentists can make a difference in helping to preserve the limited supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) critical for emergency dental care and frontline health care personnel responding to the pandemic.”
The American Dental Association on Monday also recommended that dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures. “The ADA is deeply concerned for the health and well-being of the public and the dental team. In order for dentistry to do its part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the ADA recommends dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures for the next three weeks," the association said on its website.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said in a posting March 10 that federal officials were working “diligently” to “develop tailored COVID-19 guidance for dental health care personnel.”
But Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force on Tuesday addressed hospitals and dentists, saying, “If I could just say one other thing to the hospitals and dentists out there: Things that don’t need to be done over the next two weeks, don’t get it done.”