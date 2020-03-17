In another disruption to daily life caused by the coronavirus, the Massachusetts Dental Society has recommended that dentists stop doing elective and non-urgent care for three weeks.

“The MDS strongly recommends that dentists practicing in the Commonwealth close their offices from March 17 to April 6 to patients seeking elective and non-urgent care,” the organization said in a statement on its website, while noting that dentists were expected to continue to be available as needed for emergency management.

“This is not guidance we are issuing lightly, and it is being done out of an abundance of caution during these turbulent times,” the statement, which was dated Sunday, said. “As health care professionals, we all have a role to play in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and ‘flattening the curve’ in order to follow sound scientific, public health advice, help limit infections, and slow the spread of the virus.”