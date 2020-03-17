“As a people, a community, and a nation, we are being forced into a stance of social distancing to ward off potential health disaster,” O’Malley said. “But even as we embrace the methodology of physical isolation, we must reject any stance of alienation and individualism.”

O’Malley stressed the importance of supporting each other in times of social distancing. The Cardinal’s remarks were made after he stopped daily public Masses last week because of the coronavirus. Governor Charlie Baker has also announced a limit on gatherings to not exceed more than 25 people.

Speaking from an empty Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Cardinal Sean O’Malley delivered a message of hope to viewers on Catholic TV during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Mass Tuesday afternoon.

O’Malley urged viewers to reach out to those who are most vulnerable to the disease caused by the coronavirus, including older people and those with underlying health conditions.

He likened the current pandemic to the Sept. 11 attacks, describing the present atmosphere of the country as “surrealistic.” O’Malley also acknowledged the plight of those indirectly affected by the virus as well, such as health care workers and those affected economically by the closings of businesses.

“Our motivation cannot be fear and self preservation, but a sense of solidarity and connectedness,” he said. “We need to come together as a people, with a profound sense of solidarity and community, realizing that so many people are suffering and fearful."

Although large public masses are prohibited for the time being, people can still contact priests in the parishes, O’Malley said. The Archdiocese of Boston is attempting to use social media and internet streaming to communicate with people, he added.

But even without the sense of community that comes with gathering in person, O’Malley requested that Catholics pray the rosary everyday — it "has always been the powerful prayer of the Catholic people.”

“Even if we cannot go to mass, the rosary is always accessible to us,” he said. “We all need to be in a prayer mode now… May this strange lent that we’re living help us to overcome physical distance by growing closer to God and by strengthening our sense of solidarity and communion with each other.”

