Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday night. He is expected to release further details about the city’s attempt to head off the potential spread of the virus.

Two tents were built in recent days at the Southampton Street Shelter and will be used to isolate homeless residents who show symptoms or have been exposed to the virus, city officials told the Globe late Tuesday afternoon. Each tent can accommodate around 20 people.

City officials have established a temporary medical clinic outside a South Boston homeless shelter and say they’re prepared to create other pop-up, makeshift clinics across the city in order to quarantine homeless people showing signs of COVID-19 infection.

Advertisement

Around 20 people have already been tested at the pop-up clinic, said Dr. Jessie Gaeta, Chief Medical Officer at Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. None have tested positive so far, but “we do expect some soon,” she said.

The site is one of the first of what may be several such clinics, as city officials and local homeless service providers look to ramp up capacity to identify and treat homeless people.

An estimated 5,600 people spend their nights in city emergency shelters.

As with most viral outbreaks, people living on the street with limited access to sanitary products or running water are especially vulnerable. Moreover, the easy transmission of the virus makes sleeping inside crowded emergency shelters potentially risky.

About half of the nation’s homeless people are over 50 years old, many of them suffering serious medical conditions. COVID-19 has proven far more dangerous to the elderly and those with weak immune systems.

Some of Boston’s homeless are struggling to deal with the added challenges of avoiding the virus.

Brenda King, 53, learned about the virus’ spread from friends and listening in on news reports. King, who has cycled in and out of homeless for a decade, told the Globe last week that the threat of the virus makes living on the streets worse.

Advertisement

“It makes you nervous, yeah” King said. “It seems like it’s just so easy to catch this thing, and when you’re on the street or in a shelter there’s a lot of ways to get sick.”

The plan for dealing with a possible outbreak among Boston’s estimated 6,200 homeless people has inched forward in recent weeks, as the number of reported novel coronavirus infections in Massachusetts exploded.

At the start, homeless service operators began posting information about the virus inside shelters, increasing daily cleanings, and stocking up on sanitary products. They also stepped up outreach, sending out workers and volunteers armed with educational flyers and hand sanitizer.

As the crisis worsened, city officials began searching for additional space to quarantine people showing signs of infection.





Vernal Coleman can be reached at vernal.coleman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @vernalcoleman