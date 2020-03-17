LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from May to September because of growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, according to a published report.

Citing unidentified sources close to the race, the Courier-Journal of Louisville said Churchill Downs will postpone the Derby from May 2 to Sept. 5, marking the first time in 75 years that the race won't be run on the first Saturday in May.

A formal announcement will be made Tuesday.