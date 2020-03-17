That meant her family couldn’t see her in person. But that didn’t stop them from celebrating her birthday with her.

When Millie Erickson turned 100 years old Sunday, her nursing home was restricting outside visitors due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Millie Erickson celebrated her 100th birthday at Sterling Village on March 15.

On Sunday Erickson’s family gathered outside of Sterling Village skilled nursing and rehabilitation center and sang “Happy Birthday” to her through a glass window.

Erickson held a sign that read, “Today is my 100th birthday!” She also wore a blue cowboy hat with the words “It’s my birthday!” emblazoned on the front of her hat.

Her son, Gary Erickson, said she waved and blew kisses to the crowd.

“I said, 'Mom, you look like the pope!” he said.

He said his mother was so happy to see everyone that she began to weep.

“My mother doesn’t really cry much,” he said. “She was overwhelmed. She couldn’t believe it.”

It was a special moment indeed.

“I still tear up thinking about it,” he said.

Sterling Village posted photos of the birthday girl and video footage of her family singing “Happy Birthday” on Facebook. “Nothing is stopping the Erickson family from wishing their Matriarch Millie a happy 100th birthday!" they wrote.

Gary Erickson said his mother is a proud native of Vermont. She was born on March 15, 2020 and was an avid figure skater when she was younger, he said.

He originally planned to celebrate his mother’s 100 birthday with a small party inside the nursing home. He never expected that he wouldn’t be able to visit his mother in person. “It’s horrible,” he said. “I never thought this could happen.”

He said his son Kenny came up with the idea of serenading MIllie outside of the window.

“We had to find some way to get the message to her,” he said. “It was a great idea.”

“She appreciates everybody," he said. “We’re blessed to have her.”





