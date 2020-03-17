It will take a major effort to stave off the worst of the damage. The $1 trillion package proposed by President Trump, and the emerging bipartisan consensus to send direct payments to Americans, are good starts but probably just down payments on the support that workers and businesses will need to ride out this crisis.

In a sign of what’s to come for many workers, the hotel chain Marriott International has furloughed tens of thousands of employees as the industry estimates its losses at $1.4 billion a week.

It’s now obvious that the coronavirus has delivered a major economic blow to this country. Crashing markets, closed schools, shuttered bars and restaurants, empty streets, shelter-at-home orders, and social distancing protocols all testify to its effect.

Advertisement

Mind you, this is not a typical slowdown. It’s not a situation where the government or central banks can hope magically to jump-start economic activity with a tax cut or by dropping interest rates.

“Virus economics are different from regular business-cycle economics in that what is suppressing demand is people being afraid and not wanting to go out and spend money,” says Austan Goolsbee, who chaired the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama. They won’t be willing to do that until the contagion runs its course or a vaccine is developed.

That means that in the meantime, the government intervention must sustain the nation by helping people treat the illness if they contract COVID-19, and protect their health, feed their families, and pay their bills as we wait for this crisis to run its course.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, calculates that the economy-crunching effects of the health crisis will be close to $600 billion, or nearly 3 percent of gross domestic product.

“Given the magnitude of the tsunami that is hitting us from the virus, we need a large, timely, well-thought-out stimulus package,” Zandi says. “It has to be at least as large as the economic damage we think the virus is going to inflict.”

Advertisement

Zandi says the nation should be prepared to spend $1 trillion if needed. That means the package the Trump administration is now pushing is in the right range — and a vitally important addition to the $50 billion or so the House has already passed.

Some $250 billion of that would go out as direct payments to Americans to keep them afloat, an idea that appears to have support from both Democrats and Republicans.

The president, meanwhile, has wisely backed off his call to make a payroll tax cut a major part of the rescue package. That’s laudable. There’s room for a targeted payroll tax cut, but if one is laid off, such a tax cut is of little help.

Direct payments aren’t the only tool the government should use, and there are ways both to help Americans financially and simultaneously fight the virus. For instance, free coronavirus testing and care for anyone who is uninsured or doesn’t have access to free care through their current health care arrangements. All workers also need paid sick leave and paid emergency leave during this crisis. The House bill would cover tests and offer two weeks of paid sick leave and a month of emergency leave, at two-thirds of previous pay, for those ill with COVID-19 — and also for those caring for either someone who is sick or for kids at home because of school closings. That’s a start, though more help may be needed.

Advertisement

Another priority should be getting more health care help to states and hospitals as quickly as possible, says Nobel Prize-winning economist Peter Diamond.

The House legislation would give them an added $40 billion or so by increasing the federal Medicaid match by 6.2 percent. That’s not enough. Diamond thinks the federal government should pick up 90 percent of the increase in Medicaid expenses from 2019 to 2020. That would give states more room to protect Medicaid budgets from the pressure to cut that will inevitably come as tax revenues tail off.

“We don’t want states scrimping on medical spending,” Diamond says.

He also suggests canceling the employer payroll-tax payment for hospitals, to give them further financial flexibility. And by delaying all federal tax payments for 90 days, with the arrearage gradually repaid over time, the government could provide businesses with more flexibility.

States should also temporarily waive any work requirements or job-seeking conditions attached to public assistance. The fewer people out and about in a time of contagion, the better.

During a time when millions will lose their jobs due to a cratering economy, there must be protections from mortgage foreclosures and the eviction of tenants.

Similarly, with retail rents high, small businesses will need help as sales fall. Some of that assistance should come from the real estate sector, which has done very well on rent in the current economy. But low-interest loans can also play an important role there.

Advertisement

Further, citizens must be confident the federal government can and will ensure that food and pharmaceuticals are easily available, says economist James Galbraith, a professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. He worries that if private-sector supply chains falter or fail, what is now a public health emergency could metastasize into a full-fledged societal panic. To guard against that, the administration must have a plan to employ the National Guard and regular armed forces to support or supplant the supply chains for essential goods.

This pandemic has visited enormous turmoil and trauma on the world. A large government effort is essential to mitigate the damage. Everyone involved must understand that half-measures won’t suffice and that failure is not an option.

Have a point of view about this? Write a letter to the editor; we’ll publish a select few. (We’re experimenting with alternatives to the comment section for creating online conversation at Globe Opinion over the next month; you can let us know what you think of our experiments here.)