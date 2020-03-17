Anthony Fauci , director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has stressed that the current best defense against the virus is social distancing. On “Meet the Press,” he said, “Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing.”

For now, Trump has lessened his previously cavalier tone about the severity of the coronavirus. He should rein in fellow Republicans ignoring this deadly, highly contagious disease.

Yet on Fox News later that morning, there was Representative Devin Nunes chirping alternative facts. “One of the things you can do if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant.” Diners could “get in easily,” he said, and that was true, since anyone with a lick of sense was already staying home.

As a rebuke to such idiocy, several states, including Massachusetts, restricted restaurants to take-out or delivery service only. Even though Nunes claimed Monday that “media freaks” distorted his comments (they didn’t), the question remains as to who people are more apt to believe — Fauci, now the Most Trusted Man in America™, or Nunes, a California Republican and Trump devotee suing a fake cow.

Depends on your political allegiances.

According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, Republicans are less concerned about Covid-19, and that includes older people, who are considered more susceptible to developing serious complications from the disease. They are also overwhelmingly confident — 87 percent — in Trump’s response to the virus, which has been fumbled, dismissive, and lagging.

Such confidence comes with consequences. It’s not just Kid Rock refusing a citywide order in Nashville for all bars to shut down, including the one he co-owns. Rock and his business partner made that foolish decision, in part, after a patron who lived through the polio epidemic said he “didn’t recall such extreme measures being handed down in history.”

In 1952 alone, nearly 60,000 children contracted polio. More than 3,000 died, and thousands were paralyzed.

Convicted felon and former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik tweeted that “hysteria” around the virus was manufactured “to destroy the unparalleled and historic economic successes” by Trump. Last month, Kerik received a presidential pardon.

Another hardcore Trump ally, David Clarke Jr., a former Milwaukee County sheriff, posted such inflammatory, unsubstantiated swill — from telling people to defy the officials and “go into the streets” to claims that liberal billionaire George Soros is “involved in this” — that Twitter removed some, but not all, of his coronavirus-related tweets.

Objective truth is not partisan. Neither are pandemics. (Nor do viruses have an ethnicity, though Trump, who never misses an opportunity to be racist, insists on calling it a “Chinese Virus.” (Weijia Jiang, a CBS News White House correspondent, tweeted that a White House official “referred to coronavirus as the ‘Kung-Flu’ to my face.”)

Covid-19 does not care if your politics burn Bernie Sanders blue or MAGA red. It’s disrupting all of our lives, wrecking the economy, and creating anxiety about job and financial security. It’s making people sick, with a rising death toll every day, and Fauci says the “worst” is ahead of us. Before Trump completely abandons his new sober tone, he should speak directly to his base. As recently as Sunday, he was still downplaying the concerns. “Relax. We’re doing great,” he said, though the opposite was true. The careless attitudes he foments are undercutting public safety.

Perhaps Trump should speak to his supporters in terms they’ll understand. Tell them that the coronavirus is like a “migrant caravan,” except — unlike his racist vilification of Central Americans fleeing violence — it’s an actual threat, has already invaded this country, and can kill them.

