Tuesday, March 17

Tracy Relle

Staying in Carrabassett Valley, Maine. While Sugarloaf may be closed, there is plenty of hiking to be had and solace to be found in the woods.

Tracy Relle

And coming home to this chucklehead (Chester) doesn’t hurt. Wishing everyone well during this crazy time.

Tracy Relle, Carrabassett Valley, Maine

* * *

Paul E. Greenberg

Gun sales are way up. A sense of panic. Fear everywhere. Lives disrupted. No end in sight. But amid the chaos, any island of sanity is all the more appreciated. In normal times, Trader Joe’s in Coolidge Corner is a popular destination. But in these abnormal times, it is absolutely inundated with worried shoppers. And yet, five minutes before it opened one morning, the spontaneous order of a long single-file line reminded me that people are capable of civilized behavior even in trying times. Very reassuring.

Paul E. Greenberg, Brookline

* * *

Beth Gamse

By trying to find humor somewhere, anywhere.

Beth Gamse, Cambridge





















