For people who are out and about: If every time they touched a common surface — a door handle, a bathroom faucet, or an elevator button, for instance — they used their small piece of cloth, they would not only help protect themselves from picking up Covid-19, they would also protect the next person who came along.

I’ve encouraged my family to start carrying a “Covid cloth” — a term we made up — as they move through shared public places. A Covid cloth is a small piece of cloth soaked in hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol and sealed in a plastic bag so that it does not dry out.

It’s a small way of looking out for our neighbors. And if just 1 out of 20 people used a Covid cloth, high-touch surfaces would get disinfected numerous times a day. Give those door knobs a Boston buff.

Herbert Nolan

He’s observing a thing or two

I have a few coronavirus crisis observations:

Good neighbors will always find ways to help the elderly and people of poor health.

Books entertained us long before television was invented.

Twenty-four-hour cable news updates are unnecessary. The six o’clock local news stations provide all the information we need.

A three- to six-month hiatus from pro sports might reduce pro athletes’ exorbitant pay levels.

Playing golf is healthier than watching golf tournaments.

Handshakes with strangers are superficial; family member hugs are always good.

The good things you do for others are more important than attending religious services.

High school and college athletes will get another chance to show their skills.

Politicians who discredit or distort scientific evidence are dangerous fools.

The coronavirus crisis may help reduce the partisan divisiveness in this country.

America survived two world wars, Vietnam, Watergate, and 9/11. We’ll survive the coronavirus crisis.

Milt Dentch

Shrewsbury





Avoid stereotypes of seniors

I almost fell off my rocker when the article “Seniors deal with social distancing” (Metro, March 16) made reference to someone who was 76, yet “still does her own grocery shopping.” Has the Globe not yet noticed that our current president, and possibly his successor, are well into their 70s and that we (hopefully) might have an octogenarian leading our country in the next few years?

My brother, who is 79, plays tennis and runs daily, and many friends in their early and mid-70s are still working and are at the peak of their careers. My mother-in-law used to drive from New Jersey to Boston in her late 80s to visit.

Since all of us over 60 are in the Covid-19 high-risk group, let’s not also add “old people stereotypes” to the demographic.

Diana Rubin

