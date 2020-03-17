While government at all levels struggles to make the best decisions about public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus, there is one aspect of the discussion of the necessary radical change and self-quarantine that is routinely overlooked in official announcements. What will happen to our small businesses?

One of us is a family nurse practitioner with years of experience in a large community health center in Boston. We understand, respect, and appreciate the doctors’ warnings we have heard over the past few days, and the dangers of this illness.

We write in response to Governor Baker’s announcement on Sunday evening restricting restaurants and bars until April 6. We write as a couple with very different professions, both drastically affected by Covid-19.

The other partner in our marriage is a small-business owner, running a craft distillery and bar in South Boston. Our family and the distillery’s employees likely face significant financial losses in the wake of Governor Baker’s announcement.

Yet the bulk of the patients in the community health center will encounter even more financial hardship. Many patients work for hourly wages in restaurant or other service jobs, and this announcement threatens their ability to live day to day. Because of varying immigration status, many will not qualify for benefits. And their children, many of whom ate two meals a day at school, have lost what may have been their only secure food source.

We need to do the right thing to keep each other healthy in the face of an unprecedented pandemic. We have all been looking for guidance from government officials, who are now taking the necessary definitive steps. But we also need guidance about how to keep food in the pantry and a roof over our heads.

We ask for immediate acknowledgement from government at all levels of these dire economic circumstances. More important, we demand that Governor Baker take urgent measures to support families and small businesses in the face of unprecedented financial hardship.

Rebecca and Matthew Nuernberger

Wakefield