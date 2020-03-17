But Henry is no longer the wide-eyed three-year-old who jumped up and down when the Patriots held off the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. He’s not the teary 6-year-old who watched with disbelief as the New York Giants roughed up Brady to end the Patriots’ perfect season in 2008. He’s outgrown the exuberant middle-schooler who celebrated as Brady led another fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XLIX thriller sealed by Malcolm Butler’s goal line interception.

I asked my 18-year-old son Henry what he thought of Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots. At first, he didn’t know what to say. It’s strange, we agreed, to imagine the Patriots without the only quarterback Henry’s ever known, Brady, taking his talents elsewhere, perhaps Los Angeles or Tampa Bay.

Henry is a senior in high school now, the commissioner of our family and friends’ fantasy football league, assembling winning teams with a ruthless precision devoid of sentiment that would make Bill Belichick smile. If Belichick smiled.

Reflecting on Brady’s departure, Henry smiled sadly, hesitated, then said, “Everything’s strange now.”

A 2005 New England Patriots Super Bowl ring. HO/Merlin Archive via AP

My son has grown up watching Brady stockpile Super Bowl rings the way some people today stockpile toilet paper. While Brady’s departure certainly pales in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, his leaving is another sign that the usual distraction of sports isn’t helping us through these difficult times.

Can we just declare a state of emergency in Patriots Nation and quarantine Brady in Foxboro?

But to paraphrase Rick’s words to Ilsa at the end of “Casablanca,” we’ll always have the Superdome. And Houston. And Jacksonville. And Glendale. And Houston again. And Atlanta.

The Patriots have been to three Super Bowls during Henry’s high school years. They won their first Super Bowl in 2001, eight months before Henry was born. Since then, Brady has taken them to eight more.

In recent months, the debate went back and forth in our house. At 42, Brady was washed up, couldn’t throw the deep ball anymore. No, Brady still had the fire and the talent, but the miserly Belichick had failed to surround him with enough talented receivers. After the bitter taste of last season, with Brady’s soap-operatic frustrations more and more on public display, it was fun to imagine the Patriots bringing him back one last time. Trade for Odell Beckham, sign Amari Cooper, coax Rob Gronkowski out of retirement, and watch the old gunslinger ride out of Foxboro with one last Super Bowl ring. Foxboro Kid Bids Hub Adieu.

Tom Brady raises the trophy to thousands of fans who lined the parade route on February 4, 2015 to watch the New England Patriots celebrate their Super Bowl win. John Tlumacki

It was not to be. And while we could see this coming — while it may be time for both sides in this frayed marriage to move on — the actual break is no less stunning to New Englanders. I think of the health aide at my father-in-law’s nursing home, who often wears Brady’s No. 12 jersey and has fretted for weeks that her Tom Terrific might leave. The nursing home has cut off all visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic, so I don’t know how she’s taking the news as she cares for our most vulnerable population.

I’ll be honest. I’m much more upset about Mookie Betts leaving town this spring than Tom Brady. Still, Brady is a monumental sports figure in Boston, the greatest Patriot, chiseled into our Mount Rushmore alongside Ted Williams, Bill Russell, and Bobby Orr. His leaving will not change that. But football is a brutal sport, a brutal business. You don’t usually get to write your storybook ending. Though it is worth noting, the next two Super Bowls are in the home stadiums of the two teams where Brady may land — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers.

This fall, our son will leave us for college. That will seem strange too. But life will go on. The New England Patriots will play football again, with a new quarterback. One day, perhaps, we will build monuments to Jarrett Stidham — like Brady two decades ago, an unknown backup quarterback. As early Massachusetts Governor John Winthrop said when he christened the Stadium on the Hill in Foxboro, “It is what it is.”

But we’ll always have Brady.

Mike Stanton is a journalism professor at the University of Connecticut.

