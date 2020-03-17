Year built: 2005

Square feet: 2,719

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Condo fee: $593 a month

Sewer: Operated by Pinehills development

Water: Private

Taxes: $9,117 (2020)

The Pinehills in Plymouth is an expansive real estate development that now counts 43 neighborhoods on 3,300 acres, including Seton Highlands, one of two 55-plus communities.

The detached homes in Seton Highlands are built in clusters of four, and 10 Aberdeen St. is on the left of the grouping. The white doors to the two-car attached garage are on the left side of the house, and in the middle, there is a welcoming farmer’s porch with room for a chair or two.

The entry opens into a foyer hosting a broad stairwell and, straight ahead, a hallway leading past a closet and directly into the heart of the first floor: an open layout encompassing the kitchen and dining and living areas. The flooring throughout the main rooms on this level is narrow planks of oak with a golden, glistening finish.

A chandelier over a six-person table marks the dining area, which features two double-hung windows with muntin-less bottoms that don’t detract from the woodsy view. A single door positioned between the dining area and kitchen opens to a mahogany deck that overlooks a greenscape that includes lawn and pine trees that serve as a privacy screen.

The kitchen features cherry cabinets, brown-and-black granite counters, two pantries, and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove. The sink sits underneath a bank of three windows with views of the backyard, and an island offers seating for three and storage. A windowed nook off the kitchen is set up as a den with a television and two overstuffed chairs with hassocks. A half bath off the kitchen offers a porcelain pedestal sink and hardwood flooring.

In the living room, found at the other end of the space, the ceiling rises to 16 feet and sports a ceiling fan. A bump-out with five windows and recessed lights and a second set of tall windows overlooks the rear and side yards. On the opposite wall is a gas fireplace framed with black marble and with a white mantel. Built-in bookshelves and narrow rectangular windows flank it.

Back in the dining area, there is a door to the lower level and one that opens into a short hallway. Here one finds a laundry closet with full-sized appliances, the second pantry, the door to the garage, and the door to a first-floor master suite with thick carpet.

The bedroom is 225 square feet and has three windows in one corner. The walk-in closet boasts a window and built-in cabinetry. The master bath, recently renovated, features a whirlpool bath, a separate multihead shower with a frameless glass door, a water closet, and a double vanity topped with a counter of man-made material. The floor and the shower surround are ceramic tile.

An oak-tread staircase leads to a carpeted second floor comprising a loft with a skylight, a door to unfinished attic space, and a 225-square-foot bedroom with two windows, a double closet, and an en-suite bath that offers a shower/tub combination, a single vanity, and a ceramic tile floor.

The home’s third bedroom is on the walk-out lower level. The bedroom shares the space with a full bar. The bar back has cherry cabinets, a sink, and a leathered-granite counter. The bar seats five and has a handmade wooden counter fashioned out of reclaimed wood from a tobacco barn. Next to the bar is a TV room with built-in shelving. Double sliders and big windows ensure plenty of natural light. The space has a drop ceiling and carpet.

The level also has a full bath with a shower/tub combination, a single-vanity, and ceramic tile floor, as well as an unfinished area with storage and utilities.

Seton Highlands has 123 units, and residents have access to a clubhouse, a pool, and walking trails that snake throughout the entire Pinehills development.

Ellen Stratton, Roz Desmond, and Sue Villaneuva of Pinehills Brokerage Services are the listing agents.

