The Celtics will be paying their part-time, game-night employees through the end of the regular season, despite the recent work stoppage due to coronavirus, a team source said on Monday night. The employees under this umbrella include locker room attendants, the official scoring and stat staffs, media room attendants, game-night performers and ball boys.

TD Garden is owned by Delaware North and the Boston Bruins, so the Celtics do not employ arena workers who handle concessions sales, maintenance and security. As of Monday, the team was not involved in any larger Garden plan to offer those employees compensation. The Celtics have nine remaining regular season games.