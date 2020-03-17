The Celtics will be paying their part-time game-night employees through the end of the regular season despite the recent work stoppage because of the coronavirus, a team source said on Monday night. The employees under this umbrella include locker room attendants, the official scoring and statistic staffs, media room attendants, game-night performers and ball boys.

TD Garden is owned by Delaware North, so the Celtics do not employ arena workers who handle things such as concessions sales, maintenance and security. As of Monday the team was not involved in any larger Garden plan to offer those employees compensation. The Celtics have nine remaining regular-season games.