Colorado is stepping up coronavirus field testing in popular mountain resort areas to gauge the severity of the outbreak, as Governor Jared Polis warned that it poses “extreme risk to the high country.”

At a news conference in Denver, Polis said it is likely there are “thousands of cases across the state” that haven’t been identified, and he followed other governors in ordering the closure of in-house dining at restaurants and bars across the state for at least 30 days.

The state heath department said there has been “extensive spread of COVID-19 in a number of mountain resort communities,” adding that “anyone who has been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, or Gunnison counties in the past week should minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.”