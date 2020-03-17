Stidham, 23, has the inside track on succeeding Tom Brady as the Patriots’ starting quarterback after Brady announced Tuesday morning that his “football journey will take place elsewhere” after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl championships in New England.

That’s how Gus Malzahn, Stidham’s coach at Auburn, described the pairing after learning that New England had plucked the quarterback in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“He was excited about it,’’ Malzahn said last fall, recalling his first conversation with Stidham after the draft. “I think if you would have let him pick what team drafted him, he’d probably have picked them. A chance to learn under one of the best to ever do it and I think the system fits him. He’s got a very high football IQ, so I think it’s really the perfect fit.’’

Replacing a legend is never an enviable task, but Stidham does have experience dealing with difficult situations. During his freshman season at Baylor in 2015, Stidham stepped in for injured starter Seth Russell and threw for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games.

His time in Waco, Texas, was brief as he transferred to Auburn after a sexual abuse scandal rocked the Baylor athletic department. Stidham sat out 2016 but excelled immediately in 2017, winning the starter’s job.

Malzahn said Stidham is adept at handling pressure when the lights come on. He pointed to Stidham leading the Tigers to an SEC West Division championship in his first year at Auburn as a prime example.

“He played his best football in 2017 against the best teams we played,’’ Malzahn said in the interview last fall. “We played two No. 1 teams that year back to back [Georgia and Alabama], beat them both, and he had a whole lot to do with that.

"So big-time pressure I don’t think affects him like it does some people.’’

Malzahn also believes Stidham has the leadership skills to command an NFL huddle and the personality to deal with all the outside distractions.

“It’s just who he is — he’s a leader — that’s really what did it,’’ said Malzahn, who said Stidham is the type of guy who has “never met a stranger” in his life. “He’s fun to be around. Gets to know everyone. He got to know everyone in our building; it wasn’t just the coaches. The janitors, assistants, the people that work the front desk — he’s just that type of person.’’

Stidham threw just four passes during his rookie season with the Patriots (most notably a pick-6 against the Jets), spending most of the time the way most of Brady’s understudies did: watching and learning.

