The return of Jamie Collins for a second tour of duty with the Patriots wound up lasting for just one year.
According to a league source, Collins agreed to a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth $30 million on Monday. It can’t become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m., but the linebacker is headed to Detroit.
With the news of Collins’ departure coming on the same day Kyle Van Noy agreed to terms with the Dolphins, it’s clear the Patriots are going to have a very different set of linebackers in 2020 than they did in 2019.
Advertisement
Ja’Whaun Bentley and Dont’a Hightower make up the primary off-ball linebackers still under contract in New England, with Elandon Roberts still out there as a pending free agent who hasn’t agreed to any deal. According to Pro Football Focus, quarterbacks had a 55.0 passer rating when targeting Collins, second-best among off-ball linebackers in 2019.
Collins was originally drafted by the Patriots in 2013 and was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He re-signed with the Patriots last offseason and now heads off again. Both Collins, who will be joining Matt Patricia in Detroit, and Van Noy, who will be reunited with Brian Flores in Miami, struck deals with teams coached by former Patriots defensive play-callers.
Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.