The return of Jamie Collins for a second tour of duty with the Patriots wound up lasting for just one year.

According to a league source, Collins agreed to a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth $30 million on Monday. It can’t become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m., but the linebacker is headed to Detroit.

With the news of Collins’ departure coming on the same day Kyle Van Noy agreed to terms with the Dolphins, it’s clear the Patriots are going to have a very different set of linebackers in 2020 than they did in 2019.