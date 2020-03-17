Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin Tuesday and is expected to be out about six weeks, Astros general manager James Click announced. The timing gives Verlander time to heal before Opening Day, which has been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus. Verlander’s first spring training start was delayed until March 3 because of discomfort in his groin. He left his second start on March 8 with a mild strain of a back muscle and said at the time that it would be unlikely that he would be able to start the scheduled March 26 opener against the Los Angeles Angels. Click said the Astros first thought Verlander could recover from the groin injury with physical therapy. “After a recent setback in his rehab, the medical staff recommended that a surgical procedure was necessary,’’ Click said. Verlander was 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA last season and led the majors in wins and innings (223). The 37-year-old is entering his 16th season in the major leagues.

Jeremy Swayman, the college puckstopper who had a glittering career at Maine, will skip his senior year with the Black Bears and turn pro with the Bruins. His school announced Tuesday that Swayman, 21, signed with the club that drafted him in the fourth round (111th overall) in 2017. The Anchorage, Alaska, product learned earlier that day that he won the Walter Brown Award as New England’s top American-born college player. He is one of three finalists for the Hockey East player of the year award … Dawn Staley and South Carolina are No. 1 in the final Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in school history. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel in voting released Tuesday. No. 2 Oregon garnered the other four votes. Baylor, Maryland and UConn rounded out the first five … Grand Canyon has hired former Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew as its next men’s basketball coach. Drew’s hiring was announced Tuesday. He replaces Dan Majerle, who was fired after seven seasons on March 12. ‘‘We are unbelievably excited to have Bryce Drew lead our basketball program into its next phase of development,’’ GCU president Brian Mueller said in a statement. “Bryce built a very successful mid-major program at Valparaiso and proved he can recruit at a high level at Vanderbilt but, most importantly, he embodies the Christian mission of the University in how he lives his life both on and off the court.” The 45-year-old Drew spent three years at Vanderbilt, leading the Commodores to the NCAA Tournament his first season before being fired after going 9-23 in 2018-19. He has a career record of 164-108.

Miscellany

Norwegian leading Iditarod

A Norwegian running in only his second Iditarod has a commanding lead as mushers enter the final stretch of this year’s sled dog race across Alaska, one of the few US sports not canceled over fears of the new coronavirus. Thomas Waerner was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in White Mountain, Alaska, just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. White Mountain is the second-to-last checkpoint, and where mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour rest before navigating the treacherous and windswept icy Bering Sea coastline the last 77 miles to the finish line in Nome. ”It’s never over before it’s over, but it looks pretty good,” Waerner, 46, said in a video posted to the Iditarod website … A former NCAA champion in javelin was given a four-year doping ban in a ruling published Tuesday. Ioannis Kyriazis of Greece, who also placed sixth at the 2017 world championships, tested positive for the steroid-like muscle builder Ligandrol, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said. Kyriazis is banned until May 2023 … USA Diving has hired Lee Michaud as its president. He was an All-American diver at Michigan and spent five years on the US national team, winning multiple national titles … Roger Mayweather, a former world champion who also trained his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr., has died at the age of 58. Floyd Mayweather announced the death in a statement on Tuesday. Roger Mayweather had been ill with diabetes and other long-term health issues.