Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who was with the Patriots for the last three-plus seasons, has agreed to a contract with the Miami Dolphins.
Van Noy appeared to confirm the news on his Twitter feed with a series of updates that included: “Thank You NE!!”
The 6-foot-3-inch, 250-pound linebacker, who was acquired in a trade from the Lions in 2016, started 45 regular season games with New England and had 16.5 career sacks.
With the Dolphins, he will be reunited with former Patriots assistant Brian Flores, who became Miami’s head coach last offseason.
