Tom Brady led the team out of the tunnel as they took the field together for the start of the game.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tom Brady took the field for pre-game warmups.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tom Brady yelled "Let's Go!" during pre-game warm-up on the field.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tom Brady and Robert Kraft.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Tom Brady celebrated the 4th quarter touch down against Oakland.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tom Brady and his daughter, Vivian, talked during the Super Bowl Parade.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
A fan held up a portrait of Tom Brady during the Patriots Super Bowl Victory Parade.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Tom Brady kissed his wife Gisele Bundchen after practice during training camp.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Tom Brady ran onto the field.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on the sidelines.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Tom Brady and his son celebrated with the Lombardi trophy in 2017.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tom Brady lost the ball after being hit by the Raiders Charles Woodson (right) the fumble was recovered by Greg Biekert, but it was ruled an incomplete pass in 2002.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tom Brady lifted Asante Samuel following Samuel's fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown in 2007.The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl/Boston Globe
Tom Brady during today's media availability in 2013.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tom Brady arrived at Salem State University in a helicopter for a speaking engagement in 2015.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tom Brady warmed up before the Patriots play the Colts at Gillette Stadium for the AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2015. Matthew J .Lee/Globe Staff
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (right) congratulated Tom Brady after he made his 400th career touchdown pass against the Jaguars on Sept. 27, 2015, at Gillette Stadium.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
The view from The Viridian, a block from Fenway Park of a Tom Brady advertisement outside Fenway Park.Globe Staff Photo by Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Tom Brady hugged team owner Robert Kraft after New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in 2015.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
A fan held an array of Tom Brady faces in honor of his 39th birthday in 2016.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Tom Brady kissed the Vince Lombardi Trophy as the Patriot Championship Parade made its way down Boylston Street on Feb. 7, 2017.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Tom Brady threw a pass framed by a New England receiver and an Eagles DB downfield. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tom Brady (right) did not play in the game, but he played with the long hair teammate Chase Winovich (left) as he snuck up behind him and gave it a playful tug in the second half during a game against the New York Giants.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Tom Brady walked to the practice field during the New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Tom Brady during the third quarter at Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, AZ.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
A dejected Tom Brady during the third quarter at the NRG Stadium in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, 2017. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Tom Brady ran off the field after the Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-17. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Tom Brady help up the Super Bowl trophy during the Super Bowl Parade.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
Tom Brady headed towards the locker room after a win in the season opener in 2017.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff