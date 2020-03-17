A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:45am PDT

Reaction was swift on social media to Tom Brady’s announcement Tuesday morning that he was leaving the Patriots .

NBA All-Star Kevin Durant replied to the Instagram post with “Blessings champ. Can’t wait to watch the next chapter”

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders responded “Pure Class!💯”

Dorchester-born actor Mark Wahlberg, who has worked with Brady in film and television, responded with a “❤️”.

Former Patriots receiver Antonio Brown responded with “🐐”

Read Tom Brady’s messages to fans and the Patriots organization

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich: “Perfectly said Tom!!!! Your the best!!!!”

Former soccer star David Beckham replied “🐐 The Journey continues @tombrady 🏈”

NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas: “The journey continues my brudda @tombrady 💯💪🏾”

Some former teammates took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Former Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi who won three Super Bowls with Brady:

Former defensive end Chris Long, who won Super Bowl LI with Brady.

Former cornerback Darrelle Revis, who won Super Bowl XLIX with Brady:

Wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrell Patterson, a member of the Super Bowl LIII championship team, seemed to be concerned for his former teammate:

Others had some fun with the announcement:

