Reaction was swift on social media to Tom Brady’s announcement Tuesday morning that he was leaving the Patriots.
NBA All-Star Kevin Durant replied to the Instagram post with “Blessings champ. Can’t wait to watch the next chapter”
NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders responded “Pure Class!💯”
Dorchester-born actor Mark Wahlberg, who has worked with Brady in film and television, responded with a “❤️”.
Former Patriots receiver Antonio Brown responded with “🐐”
Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich: “Perfectly said Tom!!!! Your the best!!!!”
Former soccer star David Beckham replied “🐐 The Journey continues @tombrady 🏈”
NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas: “The journey continues my brudda @tombrady 💯💪🏾”
Some former teammates took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
Former Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi who won three Super Bowls with Brady:
“I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way...”— Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) March 17, 2020
Class personified https://t.co/q6NuPPAmc2
Former defensive end Chris Long, who won Super Bowl LI with Brady.
Brady just left Boston on St. Paddy’s day and i believe that’s a hate crime.— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 17, 2020
Former cornerback Darrelle Revis, who won Super Bowl XLIX with Brady:
Practice against Tom Brady everyday was like playing on the 92’ Dream Team. He brought that much intensity to the practice field. Which ever team he lands I’m sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of football. #TB12 pic.twitter.com/Y6tKUOapIk— Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 17, 2020
Wide receiver/kick returner Cordarrell Patterson, a member of the Super Bowl LIII championship team, seemed to be concerned for his former teammate:
@TomBrady good morning! Heard the news. Just making sure you are good? Asking for my friends..— cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 17, 2020
Others had some fun with the announcement:
*Tom Brady announces he’s leaving the Patriots*— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 17, 2020
Bills, Jets and Dolphins: pic.twitter.com/Xi3yO6Wqld
