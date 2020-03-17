Tom Brady announced Tuesday morning that he’d be leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years. The quarterback will become a free agent on Wednesday.
Although it’s nearly impossible to touch on every moment of Brady’s long career in New England, we’ve rounded up the highlights
Jan. 1, 2000: Plays final game at Michigan
Brady leads Wolverines to 35-34 OT win over Alabama in Orange Bowl
April 16, 2000: Tom Brady drafted by Patriots
Brady was the 199th pick in the sixth round.
Nov. 23, 2000: Sees first NFL action
Enters game in fourth quarter and completes 1 of 3 passes for six yards to Rod Rutledge.
Advertisement
Sept. 23, 2001: Replaces an injured Drew Bledsoe
Enters the game in fourth quarter against the Jets.
Sept. 30, 2001: First career start.
Completes 13 of 23 passes for 168 yards in 44-13 win over Peyton Manning’s Colts.
Oct. 14, 2001: Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Completed first NFL touchdown pass to Terry Glenn in 29-26 OT win over Chargers
Jan. 19, 2002: Makes first postseason start
Goes 32 for 52 for 312 yards in 16-13 win over the Raiders.
Feb. 3, 2002: Wins Super Bowl XXXVI, 20-17 over Rams
Named MVP after setting up game-winning field goal.
Aug. 28, 2002: Signs extension with Patriots
The deal is for four years, $29.625 million
Feb. 1, 2004: Wins Super Bowl XXXVIII, 32-29 over Panthers
Named MVP after going 32 of 48 for 354 yards and three touchdowns.
Feb. 6, 2005: Wins Super Bowl XXXIX, 24-21 over the Eagles.
Completes 23 of 33 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns for a 110.2 passer rating
May 8, 2005: Signs extension with Patriots
The deal is for four years, $42.8 million.
Jan. 7, 2006: Sets NFL record with 10th consecutive playoff win
Advertisement
Completed 15 of 27 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns against Jaguars.
December 2006: Starts dating Gisele Bundchen.
Brady had previously dated actress Bridget Moynihan for three years
Oct. 21, 2007: Sets franchise record with six touchdown passes against Miami
Achieved a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in 49-28 win over Miami.
Dec. 29, 2007: Sets NFL single season touchdown record
Completes 49th and 50th touchdowns to Randy Moss in 38-35 win over the Giants, capping 16-0 season.
Jan. 12, 2008: Sets an NFL-record with a 92.9 completion percentage.
Completes 26 of 28 passed in 31-20 win over Jacksonville.
Jan. 21, 2008: Spotted in a Bledsoe boot leading up to Super Bowl XLII
A TMZ clip showed Brady favoring his right foot while walking in New York.
Feb. 2008: Wins first NFL MVP Award
Set single season career highs in passing yards (4,806), completion percentage (68.9), and passer rating (117.2).
Feb. 3, 2008: Loses first Super Bowl in four appearances
Completed 29 of 48 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown in 17-14 loss in Super Bowl XLII.
Sept. 8, 2008: Suffers season ending knee injury in season opener
Brady suffered a torn ACL and MCL when he was struck low by Bernard Pollard of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sept. 7, 2009: Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in first game back from injury
Brady threw two touchdowns in the final two minutes of a 25-24 win over Buffalo.
Nov. 30, 2009: Becomes Patriots’ all-time leading passer
Brady surpassed Drew Bledsoe with an 11-yard pass to Sam Aiken against the Saints.
Advertisement
February, 2010: Named Comeback Player of the Year
In first season back from knee injury, Brady threw for 4,398 passing yards and 28 touchdowns
Sept. 9, 2010: Gets in car accident on way to practice
Brady avoided injury when his car collided with another car that ran a red light days before the season opener.
Sept. 9, 2010: Signs contract extension to stay with Patriots
The deal, announced hours after he was involved in a car accident, is for four years, $72 million.
February, 2011: Wins second MVP Award
Became the first player unanimously selected after throwing for 3.900 yards and 365 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Feb. 5, 2012: Loses second Super Bowl in five appearances
Brady sets Super Bowl record by completing 16 straight passes. Becomes all-time Super Bowl leader in passing yards in 21-17 loss to the Giants.
March 22, 2012: Restructured 2012 salary from $5.75 million to $950K.
Brady also converted his roster bonus to a signing bonus, clearing $7.2 million in cap space.
Feb. 25, 2013: Signed a restructured extension with Patriots.
The deal is for three years, $27 million.
Feb. 1, 2015: Wins fourth Super Bowl title and third Super Bowl MVP
Completes 37 of 50 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns in 28-24 win over Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX.
May 11, 2015: Handed four-game suspension
The discipline was for his role in the Deflategate scandal
July 28, 2015: Suspension upheld by commissioner Roger Goodell
Advertisement
Brady had appealed the ruling in a 10-hour hearing with Goodell in June.
Sept. 3, 2015: U.S. District Court vacates suspension
Judge Richard M. Berman threw out Brady's suspension on the grounds of a lack of fair due process
Mar. 10, 2016: Signs extension with Patriots
The deal is for two years, $41 million.
April 25, 2016: Second Circuit reinstates Brady’s suspension
Brady would later petition the court of appeals, but that was denied.
Oct. 9, 2016: Return from suspension
Brady went 28 for 40 for 406 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-13 win at Cleveland.
Feb. 5, 2017: Brady mounts greatest Super Bowl comeback.
Down 28-3, the Patriots would eventually beat the Falcons, 34-28, in the first Super Bowl that went to overtime.
Feb. 4, 2018: Patriots fall short of Eagles in Super Bowl LII, 41-33.
Brady sets an NFL postseason record with 505 yards passing, completing 28 of 48 passes and three touchdowns in the loss..
Aug. 10, 2018: Restructures contract.
Signed a two-year, $30 million extension.
Feb. 3, 2019: Brady’s last Super Bowl with New England
The Patriots handled the Rams, 13-3, to give Brady a sixth Super Bowl ring.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney