Although it’s nearly impossible to touch on every moment of Brady’s long career in New England, we’ve rounded up the highlights

Tom Brady announced Tuesday morning that he’d be leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years. The quarterback will become a free agent on Wednesday.

Brady leads Wolverines to 35-34 OT win over Alabama in Orange Bowl

April 16, 2000: Tom Brady drafted by Patriots

Brady was the 199th pick in the sixth round.

Tom Brady at the 2000 NFL Combine. National Football League

Nov. 23, 2000: Sees first NFL action

Enters game in fourth quarter and completes 1 of 3 passes for six yards to Rod Rutledge.

Advertisement

Sept. 23, 2001: Replaces an injured Drew Bledsoe

Enters the game in fourth quarter against the Jets.

Sept. 30, 2001: First career start.

Completes 13 of 23 passes for 168 yards in 44-13 win over Peyton Manning’s Colts.

Oct. 14, 2001: Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Completed first NFL touchdown pass to Terry Glenn in 29-26 OT win over Chargers

Drew Bledsoe greets Tom Brady during a November 2001 game. Davis, Jim Globe Staff

Jan. 19, 2002: Makes first postseason start

Goes 32 for 52 for 312 yards in 16-13 win over the Raiders.

Feb. 3, 2002: Wins Super Bowl XXXVI, 20-17 over Rams

Named MVP after setting up game-winning field goal.

Aug. 28, 2002: Signs extension with Patriots

The deal is for four years, $29.625 million

Feb. 1, 2004: Wins Super Bowl XXXVIII, 32-29 over Panthers

Named MVP after going 32 of 48 for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick celebrate their Super Bowl win over the Panthers. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Feb. 6, 2005: Wins Super Bowl XXXIX, 24-21 over the Eagles.

Completes 23 of 33 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns for a 110.2 passer rating

May 8, 2005: Signs extension with Patriots

The deal is for four years, $42.8 million.

Jan. 7, 2006: Sets NFL record with 10th consecutive playoff win

Advertisement

Completed 15 of 27 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns against Jaguars.

December 2006: Starts dating Gisele Bundchen.

Brady had previously dated actress Bridget Moynihan for three years

Oct. 21, 2007: Sets franchise record with six touchdown passes against Miami

Achieved a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in 49-28 win over Miami.

Dec. 29, 2007: Sets NFL single season touchdown record

Completes 49th and 50th touchdowns to Randy Moss in 38-35 win over the Giants, capping 16-0 season.

Jan. 12, 2008: Sets an NFL-record with a 92.9 completion percentage.

Completes 26 of 28 passed in 31-20 win over Jacksonville.

Jan. 21, 2008: Spotted in a Bledsoe boot leading up to Super Bowl XLII

A TMZ clip showed Brady favoring his right foot while walking in New York.

Feb. 2008: Wins first NFL MVP Award

Set single season career highs in passing yards (4,806), completion percentage (68.9), and passer rating (117.2).

Feb. 3, 2008: Loses first Super Bowl in four appearances

Completed 29 of 48 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown in 17-14 loss in Super Bowl XLII.

Justin Tuck causes Brady to fumble during Super Bowl XLII. Greene, Bill Globe Staff Photo

Sept. 8, 2008: Suffers season ending knee injury in season opener

Brady suffered a torn ACL and MCL when he was struck low by Bernard Pollard of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sept. 7, 2009: Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in first game back from injury

Brady threw two touchdowns in the final two minutes of a 25-24 win over Buffalo.

Nov. 30, 2009: Becomes Patriots’ all-time leading passer

Brady surpassed Drew Bledsoe with an 11-yard pass to Sam Aiken against the Saints.

Advertisement

February, 2010: Named Comeback Player of the Year

In first season back from knee injury, Brady threw for 4,398 passing yards and 28 touchdowns

Sept. 9, 2010: Gets in car accident on way to practice

Brady avoided injury when his car collided with another car that ran a red light days before the season opener.

Sept. 9, 2010: Signs contract extension to stay with Patriots

The deal, announced hours after he was involved in a car accident, is for four years, $72 million.

February, 2011: Wins second MVP Award

Became the first player unanimously selected after throwing for 3.900 yards and 365 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Feb. 5, 2012: Loses second Super Bowl in five appearances

Brady sets Super Bowl record by completing 16 straight passes. Becomes all-time Super Bowl leader in passing yards in 21-17 loss to the Giants.

March 22, 2012: Restructured 2012 salary from $5.75 million to $950K.

Brady also converted his roster bonus to a signing bonus, clearing $7.2 million in cap space.

Feb. 25, 2013: Signed a restructured extension with Patriots.

The deal is for three years, $27 million.

Feb. 1, 2015: Wins fourth Super Bowl title and third Super Bowl MVP

Completes 37 of 50 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns in 28-24 win over Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX.

May 11, 2015: Handed four-game suspension

The discipline was for his role in the Deflategate scandal

Brady arrives at his suspension hearing in 2015. Getty Images North America

July 28, 2015: Suspension upheld by commissioner Roger Goodell

Advertisement

Brady had appealed the ruling in a 10-hour hearing with Goodell in June.

Sept. 3, 2015: U.S. District Court vacates suspension

Judge Richard M. Berman threw out Brady's suspension on the grounds of a lack of fair due process

Mar. 10, 2016: Signs extension with Patriots

The deal is for two years, $41 million.

April 25, 2016: Second Circuit reinstates Brady’s suspension

Brady would later petition the court of appeals, but that was denied.

Oct. 9, 2016: Return from suspension

Brady went 28 for 40 for 406 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-13 win at Cleveland.

Feb. 5, 2017: Brady mounts greatest Super Bowl comeback.

Down 28-3, the Patriots would eventually beat the Falcons, 34-28, in the first Super Bowl that went to overtime.

Feb. 4, 2018: Patriots fall short of Eagles in Super Bowl LII, 41-33.

Brady sets an NFL postseason record with 505 yards passing, completing 28 of 48 passes and three touchdowns in the loss..

Aug. 10, 2018: Restructures contract.

Signed a two-year, $30 million extension.

Feb. 3, 2019: Brady’s last Super Bowl with New England

The Patriots handled the Rams, 13-3, to give Brady a sixth Super Bowl ring.





Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney