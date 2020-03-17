“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” he wrote. “I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Brady officially ended the drama around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, posting a heartfelt goodbye to Patriots fans on his verified Twitter account. He didn’t say where he will be playing next year, but it won’t be in New England.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke about Brady’s decision with ESPN.

“Tommy initiated contact last night and came over. We had a positive, respectful discussion. It’s not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son," Kraft said.

Brady will officially become a free agent on Wednesday, and he has received overtures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers. There is also a chance that Brady, 42, considers retirement after 20 NFL seasons. Brady will count $13.5 million against the Patriots’ salary cap in 2020 as they search for his replacement. The Patriots have second-year player Jarrett Stidham and journeyman Cody Kessler on the roster.

Brady’s announcement marks the end of an incredible two-decade run in New England and the most accomplished dynasty in NFL history. Joining the Patriots as a sixth-round draft pick in 2000, 199th overall, Brady assumed the starting job in 2001 following an injury to Drew Bledsoe, and subsequently led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances in his next 19 seasons, winning six. Both are records for a single player in NFL history, and may never be broken.

Brady and coach Bill Belichick, who also joined the Patriots in 2000, took a woebegone franchise that had never won a championship to unprecedented heights. The Patriots were the most successful NFL organization in the 2000s and 2010s, winning three Super Bowls between 2001-04, and three more between 2014-18. They were the first team to complete a 16-0 regular season. They also made the playoffs in 17 of Brady’s 18 full seasons as the starter (he sat out the 2008 season with a knee injury), and won the AFC East 17 times as well.

Brady racked up individual accolades, as well — three MVP awards (2007, 2010, 2017), 14 Pro Bowls, four Super Bowl MVPs, and currently ranking second in NFL history behind Drew Brees in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

But there were cracks in the façade the last few years, even as Brady and the Patriots continued to win. In a 2015 New York Times Magazine article, his father predicted that “it will end badly . . . It’s a cold business. And for as much as you want it to be familial, it isn’t.”

Those cracks were deepened in recent years. Brady was upset that Robert Kraft didn’t fight harder for him during the Deflategate scandal that resulted in a four-game suspension for Brady in 2016. Brady was also upset that the Patriots played hardball with him on his contract the last few years, making him go year-to-year instead of helping him achieve his goal of playing football until he is 45. And the divide deepened in 2017 when Brady’s body guru and business partner, Alex Guerrero, had his special privileges revoked by Belichick.

Brady skipped offseason workouts in 2018 and 2019. In a 2018 self-produced Facebook documentary “Tom vs. Time,” Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, said, “The last two years were very challenging for him in so many ways. He tells me ‘I love it so much and I just want to go to work and feel appreciated and have fun.’"

Last year, while the Patriots were winning games but struggling on offense, Brady told NBC broadcaster Al Michaels that he was “the most miserable 8-0 quarterback in the NFL.” In August, Brady signed a new contract with the Patriots that automatically voided and guaranteed he would be a free agent for the first time in his career. He also put his Brookline house up for sale.

Brady’s Patriots career ultimately ended with a whimper. The Patriots first lost at home in Week 17 to the lowly Dolphins to cost them a first-round bye. The Patriots then lost at home to the Titans in the Wild Card round, the first time since 2010 that they didn’t at least reach the AFC Championship Game. Brady’s final pass as a Patriot was an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Titans cornerback Logan Ryan.

The other quarterbacks on the Patriots’ roster as of Tuesday morning are Jarrett Stidham, a rookie in 2019, and Cody Kessler.

Brady posted two messages. The first was labeled “FOREVER A PATRIOT.”

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me - I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that. Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

The second was addressed to Patriots fans:

“I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriot supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England. The support has been overwhelming - I wish every player could experience it. My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own. I love your commitment and loyalty to your teams and winning for our city means more than you will ever know. I can’t thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold out stadiums and mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all. I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way, and I fought hard with my teammates to help bring victory and triumph even in the most dire situations. You opened your heart to me, and I opened my heart to you. And Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared - a lifetime full of fun memories.”





