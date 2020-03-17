It’s a long trek from Anchorage, Alaska, to Orono, Maine, but Jeremy Swayman has made the most of his opportunity for the University of Maine men’s hockey team.
On Tuesday, the junior goalie won the 68th Walter Brown Award, presented by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston to the top American-born Division 1 college hockey player in New England.
A fourth-round draft pick by the Bruins in 2017, Swayman posted a 15-8-4 record with a 2.07 goals against average (15th nationally) and a Hockey East-leading .939 save percentage for the Black Bears (18-11-5). He is the second Maine player to win the award, the first since Mike McHugh in 1988.
Boston College’s David Cotton, Sacred Heart’s Jason Cotton, Harvard’s Jack Drury, Providence’s Jack Dugan, and UMass’s John Leonard were the other finalists.
Swayman is also a finalist for the Hockey East Player of the Year award, which will be announced Thursday. He is not the first goalie from Anchorage to be honored with the Brown Award. Former New Hampshire goalie Ty Conklin was the recipient in 2001.
The Gridiron Club will present the award to Swayman at the New England College Hockey Writers’ Awards Brunch, which is currently scheduled for May 3 at the Prince Restaurant in Saugus.
Hockey East also announced its all-rookie team on Thursdsay:
▪ Goalie: Spencer Knight (BC).
▪ Defensemen: Declan Carlie (Merrimack) and Zac Jones (UMass).
▪ Forwards: Matt Boldy (BC), Vladislav Firstov (UConn), Alex Newhook (BC), and Trevor Zegras (Boston University).