It’s a long trek from Anchorage, Alaska, to Orono, Maine, but Jeremy Swayman has made the most of his opportunity for the University of Maine men’s hockey team.

On Tuesday, the junior goalie won the 68th Walter Brown Award, presented by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston to the top American-born Division 1 college hockey player in New England.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Bruins in 2017, Swayman posted a 15-8-4 record with a 2.07 goals against average (15th nationally) and a Hockey East-leading .939 save percentage for the Black Bears (18-11-5). He is the second Maine player to win the award, the first since Mike McHugh in 1988.