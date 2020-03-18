A clay-colored sparrow and a flock of up to 11 chipping sparrows continued at Evergreen Cemetery in Eastham.

The Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown, along with the typical subspecies of black guillemot and at least one thick-billed murre.

Recent sightings (through March 10) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Excellent sightings continued at Race Point in Provincetown with at least one Pacific loon, a short-eared owl, 2 common murres, 500 razorbills, 1 glaucous gull, and 16 Iceland gulls reported.

Other sightings around the Cape included a vesper sparrow, a tree swallow, and a palm warbler in Falmouth; Eastern phoebes in Mashpee and West Barnstable; 2 marsh wrens in West Barnstable; a semipalmated plover in Hyannis; 2 ruby-crowned kinglets in Brewster; an American bittern at Fort Hill in Eastham; and a yellow-bellied sapsucker in Wellfleet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.