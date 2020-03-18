Q. I just got laid off. Am I eligible for unemployment benefits?

On Monday almost 20,000 people in Massachusetts who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis filed for unemployment assistance . If you find yourself suddenly jobless, here are some tips for filing a claim:

A. Very likely, yes. And it’s money already set aside for just this kind of dire situation. For most workers, a portion of their compensation comes in the form of unemployment insurance. Employers pay it into the system on behalf of workers every pay period. In good times, few need it, and the fund swells. But in times like these, it’s a crucial benefit, not only to allow workers to make ends meet, but to boost a struggling economy.

Q. But aren’t there eligibility exceptions?

A. Yes. Money earned “under the table” means your employer didn’t pay into the system. So you are ineligible. You also need to have earned a minimum amount in the prior 12 months to qualify — slightly more than $20,000.

Q. Other exceptions in eligibility?

A. Employees of nonprofit or religious organizations; worker trainees in programs run by a nonprofit or a public institution; real estate brokers or insurance agents working only on commission; consultants working independently; and students in work-study programs. Also, you must be legally authorized to work in the United States.

Q. What is the state doing to help me get my benefits?

A. Basically, the Department of Employment Assistance is removing impediments to collecting unemployment because of COVID-19. Requirements for attending job-search seminars and conducting work searches are suspended, and missed deadlines for certain filings may be excused.

Q. I’ve been quarantined. Am I eligible?

A. Yes, workers ordered into quarantine by a civil authority (apparently anyone from the governor to the local board of health) or by a medical professional are eligible. The state is not requiring documentation when workers are ordered into quarantine by a medical professional, apparently to prevent delay.

Q. I believe I’m at risk of exposure or infection by going to work, so I stopped going. Am I eligible?

A. Yes, so long as your fear of being exposed is considered reasonable. It’s not immediately clear how such determinations are to be made.

Q. I can’t work since the outbreak because I have to care for a family member. Am I eligible?

A. Yes.

Q. My employer says my workplace shutdown is temporary. Am I still eligible?

A. Yes.

Q. How do I apply?

A. The state Department of Unemployment Assistance has closed its walk-in sites. Instead, it urges workers to apply online. Here’s the link. (The link opens in English only.) The state has also prepared a detailed PowerPoint on how to apply online.

Q. Can I apply by phone?

A. I don’t think so. I tried calling the automated line several times over two days and never got through. I didn’t get a response from the state when I asked about the apparent shutdown of the call center.

Q. Can I apply right away?

A. Yes, you should apply as soon as you become unemployed.

Q. How long will it take for my benefits to be processed?

A. Under usual circumstances, it takes up to four weeks for the state to process claims, including a one-week waiting period for benefits to begin, but Governor Charlie Baker has filed a bill to eliminate the waiting period. (The Legislature is expected to act quickly on the bill.)

Q. What kind of information will I need to apply?

A. Your Social Security number and other personal information; names, addresses, and phone numbers of all your employers for the past 15 months; reasons for leaving jobs; work start and end dates; and recall date (if you were laid off but have a date to return).

Q. How much will I get?

A. It’s based on your earnings. The more you earned, the more you’ll get. The state says you will receive approximately 50 percent of your average weekly wage. To give you an idea, if you earned $40,000 in the last 12 months, your benefit would be $385 a week, according to an online state calculator. If you earned $60,000, the benefit would be $577. (People with dependent children may be eligible for higher amounts.) The maximum weekly benefit is $823.

Q How long can I collect?

A. 30 weeks.

















Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.