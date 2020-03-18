The family-owned, 100-year-old High Lawn Farm in Lee is all about its Jersey cows. Perhaps you’ve already tasted and enjoyed the farm’s milk, cream, butter, ghee, and ice creams. Now you can also taste the Jersey difference in its relatively new line of farmstead cheeses. The cheesemaking team includes Roberto Laurens Jr., whose father Roberto Laurens is general manager of the farm, Matt Schweizer, a former chef, and Gina Molinari. The six cheeses they currently sell (a few additional varieties are still aging) are all made from the special breed’s milk. “Jersey milk is the richest milk, with more protein and more fat than any other breed of cow,” says Laurens.

Their most popular cheese is Comanche Queen, a “soft ripened cheese with a bloomy rind and gooey paste” says Laurens. It’s named after one of the farm’s cows whose ancestor was an award-winner from the 1960s. “You can taste the luxuriousness of the higher fat content in the milk,” says Schweizer. He describes their Taleggio-style Crema Alpina, with a Downeast Cider washed-rind, as “creamy and tastes like a savory marshmallow.” Cheesemaker Molinari says the High Lawn Blue is “an approachable blue, not too salty, and the cream of the Jersey milk rounds the edges.” Wilde Field, named after the Wilde family who has owned the farm for generations, is “sharp like a cheddar, but a little creamier,” she says. Its rind is washed in Shire Breu-Hous IPA. In June, the Berkshires farm is opening a farmstead store to sell its various dairy products, including the cheeses. There will also be scheduled tours of the milking barn and calf barn and easy viewing of those happy Jersey cows.

Available at Wasik’s Cheese Shop, 61 Central St., Wellesley, 781-237-0916; Volante Farms, 292 Forest St., Needham, 781-444-2351; Concord Market, 77 Lowell Road, Concord, 978-369-7500; and at www.highlawnfarm.com.

