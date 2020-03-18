Kramer said families in the programs will be notified in the coming days.

About 50 of the 60 day care centers in Massachusetts will close, CEO Stephen Kramer told the Globe this morning. The focus is on “diverting the resources that would normally go into operating those centers to focus on serving those who are supporting the efforts around eradicating COVID-19.”

Bright Horizons, the Massachusetts-based chain of day care centers, plans to close its child care centers nationwide this week, leaving open a fraction of child care hubs to handle the families of health care workers, officials said early Wednesday.

“We expect that by the end of this week our centers will have been fully closed and hub centers” set up, he said.

Parents will be notified if they qualify for a transfer, he said, with the goal of accommodating the hospital health care workers, pharmaceutical, biotech, and emergency personnel whose work is going to be central to combating the coronavirus spreading across Massachusetts. However, he acknowledged that many employees are involved in the task, regardless of their job titles, and that it would be difficult to adjudicate their involvement, so the company will operate on an “honor system.”

Bright Horizons also operates a child care center at Biogen, the biotech company in Cambridge whose off-campus conference was Massachusetts’ leading early source of the spread of COVID-19.

Bright Horizons previously decided to exclude the families of Biogen employees from all of its day care centers for 14 days, regardless of whether they had symptoms or a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to the Framingham Source news site. That decision, made March 9, was communicated to families March 14.

That same day, March 14, Bright Horizons acknowledged a potential exposure in one of its centers, according to the Framingham Source. A parent at the Bright Horizons in Natick had tested positive for the coronavirus two days earlier; the child had last attended the center on March 9.

The Natick Bright Horizons was closed on Monday but was expected to reopen Tuesday. Kramer did not answer a question Wednesday about whether it had. He also did not answer questions about how the Natick center closing was handled.

Instead, he said: “Bright Horizons is really trying to demonstrate leadership as it relates to the child care field and so the hope is others will follow this,” before abruptly leaving a conference call with the Globe. Another official said he would respond in writing.

As Bright Horizons shifts its personnel to “child care hubs," teachers will be offered “enhanced pay,” if they choose to transfer to one,” Kramer said.

It’s still unclear exactly how the rest of the workers will be compensated while the day care centers are closed. Asked if they could expect to be paid next week, Kramer said they would.

“We’re very focused on making sure our teachers are cared for given the important work that they do. You can be quite confident that we will be generous,” Kramer said.

Bright Horizons now employs 2,300 in Massachusetts and almost 23,000 across the country. The company expects Massachusetts to serve as a model for child care hubs nationwide.

So far in Massachusetts, the sites that are confirmed to be opening as hub centers are the Charlestown, Landmark, Beacon Hill, Newton, and Lexington locations. Others are expected, and Bright Horizons expects to open additional locations to serve Partners Health Care, Kramer said.

In the cases where centers have had to close, Bright Horizons has continued to support and pay teachers, a spokeswoman said. In addition, the company has enhanced paid sick time and waived copayments for in-center care for teachers’ own children, she said.

Asked whether they should view it as a layoff, Kramer said: “What our teachers are going to hear very clearly is that they have multiple options of roles that they can play. They can participate in these hub centers. We operate backup care for a lot of organizations, and we are continuing to support those programs and so we are going to give teachers a second option. Any of those remaining can be assured they’re going to get a good package,” he said.

Massachusetts child care teachers and providers have raised alarms in recent days that their doors remained open even after Governor Charlie Baker closed schools for more than 1 million Massachusetts students for three weeks due to the threat of spreading the coronavirus.

“We have heard lengthy conversations about college and university response plans to COVID-19, but it is frustrating and shocking that child care programs, both centers and family child care, have been overlooked in efforts to keep our communities safe,” the Massachusetts Association for the Education of Young Children said in a Monday statement.

Individual day care providers have been shutting their doors, but officials statewide have been grappling with a way to accommodate the children of parents whose work is considered essential in combating a public health crisis. In a briefing on Tuesday, Baker pointed to the need to serve essential workers.

Nationally, child welfare advocates are pressuring Congress for flexible emergency funding to help child programs weather the storm, noting that many of them are small businesses on whom the virus will have a devastating impact.





