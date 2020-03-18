In an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the Department of Conservation and Recreation will temporarily close all state park playgrounds and fitness areas starting Wednesday, officials said.
The closure is scheduled to last until April 1, according to a statement from the Baker-Polito Administration. However, people can still visit the parks in the meantime.
“Importantly, all state parks across the Commonwealth remain open and available for the public to visit,” officials said.
The closure will be reassessed on March 25, officials said. Agency-managed bathroom facilities are included in the restrictions.
“The temporary closure of these facilities is consistent with the State of Emergency declared by Governor Charlie Baker" on March 10, officials said.
Advertisement
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.