His supporters, Weld said, were “were determined and indefatigable in their efforts to give Americans a better choice in the 2020 presidential election.”

“Two years ago I became concerned enough about the future of this country to begin exploring the possibility of running for president,” Weld said in a written statement. “It is a job I feel certain I have the experience and vision to do.”

Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld on Wednesday ended his campaign for president after failing to gain traction among Republican voters.

Weld, a moderate Republican, had hoped to create a serious challenge to President Trump — or at least bruise him enough to keep him from winning reelection, even if he wasn’t personally victorious in the end.

“We’re going to be locked in combat with Mr. Trump for a long time,” he said on the night of the New Hampshire primary. “We hope we’re going to have a big impact on the election.”

Weld’s campaign, however, never broke through in a major way, barely causing a ripple, even his his home state of Massachusetts. Trump has been a polarizing president, but Republican voters have endorsed his reelection by enormous margins in primary voting.

Former governor Bill Weld campaigned before the polls closed in New Hampshire. David Abel

A former two-term Republican governor of Massachusetts, Weld briefly joined the Libertarian Party during the 2016 presidential race and ran as that party’s vice presidential nominee.

Even as he was leaving the race, Weld outlined several issues he believes the next president must address. Among them: the federal budget deficit, the rule of law, climate change, and income inequality.

“While I am suspending my candidacy, I want to be clear that I am not suspending my commitment to our nation and to the democratic institutions that set us apart,” Weld said. "America is truly the greatest country on Earth. It’s up to each of us to ensure that it remains so.

Felice Belman can be reached at felice.belman@globe.com.