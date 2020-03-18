Two of the students have confirmed cases, while two others have presumptive cases, Dunn said. Presumptive cases must still be confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control.

The students have returned to their homes from Europe, Dunn said in an e-mail Wednesday. They are self-isolating and receiving care, he said.

Four Boston College students who were studying abroad in Europe this semester have cases of coronavirus, according to Jack Dunn, a university spokesman.

No cases of coronavirus have been reported on the Boston College campus, the university said in a statement on its website.

According to the BC Heights student newspaper Tuesday, one student with a confirmed case was studying abroad in the United Kingdom. The other confirmed case involved a student studying in Ireland.

Advertisement

Two other students who were studying in Madrid were presumptive cases, according to the Heights, which quoted an e-mail to the campus from a college official.

Last week, Boston College was among Massachusetts universities that announced they would transition to online classes as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Most students were to leave the university’s campus by Sunday, March 15, though exceptions would be made on a case-by-case basis, the college said in the statement.

Boston College expected it would transition to remote teaching and learning Thursday, March 19, and would continue for the remainder of the semester, according to the statement.

Deirdre Fernandes of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.