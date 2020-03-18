PROVIDENCE -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the state Department of Health director, are scheduled to hold a news conference at noon today to provide updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Raimondo is expected to address how long schools will remain closed in Rhode Island. On Friday, she ordered all public schools to remain closed this week to allow districts to clean their buildings and develop a comprehensive virtual learning program.

The governor is holding daily news conference about the pandemic. On Tuesday, she announced that two more Rhode Island residents had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 23.