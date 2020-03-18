As part of the effort to protect those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, local supermarkets and grocery stores are designating special hours for senior citizens and people with disabilities or underlying medical conditions to get their groceries.

Starting Thursday, all Stop & Shop locations will have reserved time for people “age 60 and over as well as customers who may have weakened immune systems” from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily, the company said in a statement.

Stop & Shop officials said that if the hours were only enacted for certain days of the week, “this could result in large crowds, the very situation we are looking to prevent as it will make it more difficult for customers to practice social distancing.”