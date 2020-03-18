This is a continually updated list of groups and services offering help during the coronavirus outbreak. Is there an organization or service that should be added to this list? Email us: newtonreport@globe.com.
Information about COVID-19
Newton-specific questions and information: www.newtonma.gov/gov/health_n_human_services/public/covid_19.asp
Massachusetts Emergency 211 line: mass211.org/
Volunteerism
Newton Neighbors Helping Newton Neighbors: www.facebook.com/groups/newtonneighborshelping/
Mental health
Newton Cares: Coalition for Suicide Prevention & Mental Health: www.newtonma.gov/gov/health_n_human_services/youth/suicide_prevention_n_mental_health.asp
Disaster Distress Helpline: www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline
Food assistance
The Greater Boston Food Bank: www.gbfb.org/
Project Bread: www.projectbread.org/
Newton Food Pantry: www.newtonfoodpantry.org/
Centre Street Food Pantry: www.centrestfoodpantry.org
Arabic Baptist Church Food Pantry: www.arabicbaptist.org
Newton Public Schools food resources: www.newton.k12.ma.us/Page/3632
Business
Dine Local Take-out Challenge: www.nnchamber.com/dine-local
Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation COVID-19 Loan Fund: www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org/what-we-offer/emergency-loan-funds/covid-19-loan-fund
