The office, which handles green card and citizenship applications, will send notices to applicants who are impacted by the closure.

In an announcement posted late Tuesday on its website , US Citizenship and Immigration Services said it has suspended routine in-person services until at least April 1 “to help slow the spread” of COVID-19. Staff will continue to perform duties “that do not involve contact with the public” and “will provide emergency services for limited situations.”

US immigration offices across the country were closed Wednesday through the rest of the month because of the novel coronavirus, but the government is facing sharp criticism for failing to close most of its immigration courts, including in Boston.

Mahsa Khanbabai, head of the New England chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, applauded the decision to halt in-person interviews but said the government is continuing to put people at risk by keeping immigration courts open.

During the past week, she said one of her colleagues twice appeared in immigration court at the John F. Kennedy Building in Boston for hearings in a small courtroom packed with about 35 people, including detainees brought from the jail who stood shoulder-to-shoulder.

“It’s an incredibly dangerous situation,” Khanbabai said. “These are extraordinary times and the government is moving at a glacial pace in trying to address this.”

The Executive Office for Immigration Review, which is part of the Justice Department and manages the immigration court system, has closed immigration courts in 11 cities across the country, including Seattle, New York and Sacramento, according to its website.

Late Tuesday, the agency announced that it was cancelling hearings in all other courts, including Boston, for immigrants who are not being held, but would remain open to handle proceedings for those in custody.

Khanbabai said her organization has urged the immigration courts to cancel all in-person hearings, except for emergencies, and urged the government to release detainees who don’t pose a threat and are being held solely for immigration violations.

“Many of these individuals have never interacted with the criminal justice system and have family in the area,” Khanbabai said. “They should be released immediately.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.