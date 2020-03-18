Infants and children and infants have been sick with COVID-19, but adults make up "most of the known cases to date,” according to the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The good news is, children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults.

The coronavirus outbreak has many parents wondering: how could this affect my children?

The symptoms are similar in both children and adults, but children have “generally presented with mild symptoms,” according to the CDC.

“Reported symptoms in children include cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough," the CDC website states. “Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported.”

But there are still many unanswered questions on how the disease affects youngsters.

“It’s not known yet whether some children may be at higher risk for severe illness, for example, children with underlying medical conditions and special healthcare needs," the CDC website states. "There is much more to be learned about how the disease impacts children.”

Human-to-human transmission is thought to occur “mainly via respiratory droplets produced when a person with infection coughs or sneezes," according to the CDC.

When it comes to preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC does not recommend that children wear masks.

“If your child is healthy, there is no need for them to wear a facemask,” the CDC website states. “Only people who have symptoms of illness or who are providing care to those who are ill should wear masks.”

To prevent the spread of the virus, CDC officials recommend that children clean their hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Parents should remind kids not to touch their faces, and they should avoid people who are coughing and sneezing. Household surfaces (such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, toilets, sinks) should be cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis and children’s plush toys should be washed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

“If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and dry items completely," the CDC website states. “Dirty laundry from an ill person can be washed with other people’s items.”

And what about kids with asthma?

According to the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, children with asthma “may have more severe symptoms from COVID-19 or any other respiratory disease, including the flu.”

“As yet, there are no indications that children with asthma are experiencing severe symptoms due to the coronavirus, but it pays to be vigilant,” the website states. “Parents should observe them carefully and, if necessary, take them to the doctor to get them evaluated and make sure their medicines are working.”





