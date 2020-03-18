Massachusetts residents filed nearly 20,000 new unemployment claims on Monday, topping the total from the entire month of February and providing an early sign of the sharp economic pain wrought by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The 19,884 new initial claims flowed in a day after Governor Charlie Baker announced that all restaurants and bars would be limited to only takeout and delivery as of Tuesday, in one of his most sweeping actions since declaring a state of emergency last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That single-day total exceeded the 17,382 claims the state handled all of last month, according to Charles Pearce, a spokesman for the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.